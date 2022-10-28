Leslie Jordan's longtime friend Max Greenfield has revealed the late actor's final text exchange with him prior to his death.

The actor died aged 67 following a car accident in Los Angeles on Monday (24.10.22) while on his way to film his sitcom 'Call Me Kat' and Max - who worked with Leslie on TV show 'Will and Grace' - has shared their final messages which were sent when the veteran TV star was denied entry to Max's book signing at a Barnes and Noble store in Los Angeles on October 22.

The 43-year-old 'New Girl' star told E! News: "He tried to get in [to the book signing], but the event was sold out and they didn’t let him in. And he texted me and he was like, ‘I tried to get in. I saw that you was so famous they wouldn’t let me in. And they turned my little a** away'."

Max said Leslie went on to joke: "They won’t let me near you, superstar. That’s what you are. Congratulations. I got to run or I would stalk you."

The actor added of his late friend: "In these last few years that he had, the world really got to see that [his talent] and accept it and experience it and he got to experience it and really embrace all of that love. And boy, oh, boy, did he take advantage of it. It was so wonderful to be on the sidelines of that."

News of Leslie's death was confirmed by his agent David Shaul in a statement that read: "The world is definitely a much darker place today without the love and light of Leslie Jordan. "Not only was he a mega talent and joy to work with, but he provided an emotional sanctuary to the nation at one of its most difficult times. What he lacked in height he made up for in generosity and greatness as a son, brother, artist, comedian, partner and human being. "Knowing that he has left the world at the height of both his professional and personal life is the only solace one can have today."