Christina Applegate says using walking sticks is her “new normal”.

The ‘Married… With Children’ actress, 50, who was diagnosed in August with the autoimmune disease Multiple Sclerosis that affects the central nervous system, posted an image on her Twitter on Thursday (28.10.22) of a collection of five new canes she had unwrapped.

She said: “I have a very important ceremony coming up. This will be my first time out since diagnosed with MS. Walking sticks are now part of my new normal. Thank you @neowalksticks for these beauties. Stay tuned to see which ones make the cut for a week of stuff.”

Christina said in August about her MS diagnosis: “Hi friends. A few months ago I was diagnosed with MS. It’s been a strange journey. But I have been so supported by people that I know who also have this condition.

“It’s been a touch road. But as we all know, the road keeps going.”

She paid tribute to all those who were “hurting” on her 50th birthday on Thursday, saying the landmark age was a “hard one” as she encouraged others suffering to “find the strength to lift our heads up”, even on bad days.

The mum-of-one, who shares daughter Sadie Grace, 11, with her musician second husband Martyn LeNoble, 53, tweeted: “Yup. I turned 50 today. And I have MS. It’s been a hard one. Sending so much love to all of you this day. Many are hurting today, and I am thinking of you. May we find that strength to lift our heads up. Mine currently is on my pillow. But I try.”