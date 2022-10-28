Xbox boss Phil Spencer has branded the Metaverse a "poorly built video game".

You won't catch the business executive, and the CEO of Microsoft Gaming spending anytime in the heavily-criticised virtual world anytime soon.

Speaking at the WSJ Tech Live event, he said: "It’s a poorly built video game.

Building a metaverse that looks like a meeting room, I just find it’s not where I want to spend most of my time.’

He added: "The metaverse won’t really take off, if the first thing I need to do is put a helmet on my head."

His comments were made at the same event where Snap CEO Evan Spiegel also mocked the Metaverse.

The French-American businessman cannot understand why anyone would want to practically "live inside a computer" after a long day at work and rubbished the idea that the immersive virtual world that is facilitated by the use of virtual reality and augmented reality headsets will be bigger than the internet as we know it.

Speaking at the conference in Laguna Beach, California, he said: “The metaverse is ‘living inside of a computer.’ The last thing I want to do when I get home from work during a long day is live inside of a computer.

“There is a clear fork in the road between VR and AR.”

Apple Inc. marketing chief Greg Joswiak also said Metaverse is “a word I’ll never use.”

Spiegel previously said he refuses to use the word because it's "ambiguous and hypothetical".

He said: "The reason why we don’t use that word is because it’s pretty ambiguous and hypothetical.

“Just ask a room of people how to define it, and everyone’s definition is totally different.”

He added that “there are 250 million people engaging with AR every day in just the Snapchat application.”