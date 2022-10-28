George R.R. Martin hasn't played 'Elden Ring' yet.

FromSoftware's action RPG features worldbuilding by the 'Game of Thrones' scribe, and it was released back in February, but the Martin has confessed he hasn't had a chance to play the game himself as he's tied up with penning 'Winds of Winter'.

Appearing on 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert', he said: “I have not played it, because people seem to want this 'Winds of Winter' book.

“I did play video games a long, long time ago, I played games like 'Railroad Tycoon', 'Master of Orion', and 'Homeworld' and I would get sucked into it.

“Weeks, months would go by and I’d be sitting there in my red flannel bathrobe just saying ‘one more game, one more game.’ I can’t, I gotta go cold turkey on this, this is gonna kill me here.”

Meanwhile, an 'Elden Ring' board game is on the way.

Steamforged Games - the firm behind 'Dark Souls', 'Horizon Zero Dawn', and 'Resident Evil' tabletop games - recently confirmed a Kickstarter has been created.

Four players will be able to “embark on a huge and varied adventure, visiting iconic locations and crossing paths with familiar enemies and characters."

The Kickstarter has reached 28341 followers at the time of writing, with further details "coming soon".

The description reads: "Arise now, ye Tarnished."

Mat Hart, Co-Founder and Chief Creative Officer at Steamforged Games, said in a press release: “ELDEN RING is a stunning, genre-defining video game, and we are humbled and privileged to be bringing it to your tabletops. To say our team is passionate about the game would be an understatement.

“Our mission is always to deliver authentic tabletop adaptations that capture the essence of what fans know and love about the IP. Fans should expect a dark, richly-realised tabletop world of mystery and peril, with satisfying combat and rewarding exploration. Prepare to lose hours to this game, and to be glad about it.”