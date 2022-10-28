Frontier is ending major support for 'F1 Manager 2022'.

Less than two months after the latest instalment of the rebooted racing simulation game launched, the developer has announced it won't be getting anymore substantial updates after the next one as they focus on projects "beyond" the title.

Frontier said: “This next update for F1 Manager 2022 will be the last significant update that addresses player-reported feedback, or suggested changes and additions.

“Any potential updates following this would be minor patches that do not noticeably affect gameplay. To ensure upcoming F1 Manager projects realise their potential and meet the expectations of both our team and our community, the development team’s focus must move fully onto projects beyond F1 Manager 2022, after this upcoming update.”

Frontier added: “Ever since we started to form the F1 Manager community, we’ve listened to and taken actions on your feedback and opinions whenever possible – and that will not be changing. Key reports and requests around F1 Manager 2022 from the community that are yet to be resolved will continue to be prioritised as we create future iterations in this franchise. With that mind, please keep sharing your thoughts in all the usual places, as we’ll be tracking them during development.

“Myself and u/SteveFromFrontier will continue to be active across all our channels, after the final update and beyond, to answer questions, create content, and generally hang out with our players. We love seeing your stories, reading suggestions, and nerding out about F1 with you all, so that won’t be stopping.

“We’ve said this many times before, but THANK YOU for continuing to be part of the F1 Manager community, and joining us on this journey from the very beginning. F1 Manager 2022 is just the start, and we can’t wait to share more with you in the future!”

There are still three more 'F1 Manager' games on the way.