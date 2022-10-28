Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen have finalised their divorce.

The 45-year-old sports star and Gisele, 42, have confirmed their split via statements released on social media.

Tom wrote on Instagram: "In recent days, my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage. We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together. We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve. (sic)"

The NFL star - who has Vivian, nine, and Benjamin, 12, with the model, as well as John, 15, with Bridget Moynahan - conceded that their split was "painful and difficult".

He added: "However, we wish only the best for each other as we pursue whatever new chapters in our lives that are yet to be written. And we kindly ask for privacy and respect as we navigate what is to come in the days and weeks ahead. Thank you."

Meanwhile, Gisele confessed that the celebrity duo have "grown apart".

She wrote in her statement: "The decision to end a marriage is never easy but we have grown apart and while it is, of course, difficult to go through something like this, I feel blessed for the time we had together and only wish the best for Tom always."

Confirmation of their divorce comes after Tom performed a U-turn on his decision to retire from the NFL.

Gisele also recently revealed that she wanted Tom to be "more present" in her life and in the lives of their children.

The catwalk star said: "Obviously, I have my concerns. This is a very violent sport, and I have my children and I would like him to be more present.

"I have definitely had those conversations with him over and over again. But ultimately, I feel that everybody has to make a decision that works for (them). He needs to follow his joy, too."