Lala Kent "lost 30 pounds from the stress and the trauma" of her split from Randall Emmett.

The 32-year-old star has revealed that her acrimonious split from her ex-fiance took an emotional and physical toll on her.

Lala - who has a 19-month-old daughter called Ocean with Randall - wrote in an Instagram post: "Happy Independence Day to me. A year ago I had my ducks in a row and it was time to execute my game plan of escaping a toxic and unsafe place. Even writing this, my heart has started ponding. I didn't know what my future would hold. I lost 30 pounds from the stress and the trauma. (sic)"

Now, the 'Vanderpump Rules' star is determined to "carry on" for the sake of her daughter.

Lala explained: "I had to carry on, without skipping a beat- my daughter needed me. And when it all became too much, I would hand it over to God and the universe. I knew they would cradle me. They did and have ever since. (sic)"

Lala also thanked her mother and her friends for their support.

She said: "Without you, I would have been stuck. Today, I feel happy. It is one day at a time until I reach resolution for the well-being of Ocean."

Earlier this year, Lala revealed that she was refusing to "mourn" her relationship with Randall because it "wasn’t ever real".

Lala also insisted she was keen to draw a line under the situation and move on with her life.

Speaking to Larsa Pippen on her 'Give Them Lala' podcast, the blonde beauty shared: "I feel like I’m not suffering.

"Yes, there was a lot of betrayal. What he was doing behind-the-scenes was not the same as the life he was portraying when we were around each other.

"So, it’s hard for me to come from a place of, like, mourning a loss when there was no loss because it wasn’t ever real."