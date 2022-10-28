Selena Gomez was "terrified of thunderstorms" during her childhood.

The 30-year-old pop star grew up in Texas and Selena has revealed that she lived in fear of thunderstorms and tornadoes.

In a clip from her new documentary, 'My Mind and Me' - which has been shared with Vanity Fair magazine - Selena says: "When I was a kid I was terrified of thunderstorms. I grew up in Texas and I was so scared that lightning and thunder would mean a tornado was coming."

Selena ultimately managed to overcome her fears after reading about thunderstorms and what causes them to happen.

Selena's mom bought her some books on the subject and it helped to kill her concerns.

The brunette beauty explains: "[She] basically said, 'The more you learn about it, the less you’re going to be afraid of it.' And it really helped."

Selena recently confessed that she feels "nervous" about sharing her "difficulties" in her new documentary.

The 'Lose You to Love Me' hitmaker admitted to having mixed feelings about the project.

She explained: "As nervous as I am to put out something this personal, in my heart I know now is the time.

"I hope that by sharing my experiences and difficulties, it will help people feel inspired to share their own stories. And to have hope that things can and will get better."

The documentary looks at the pop star's mental health journey, and Selena admitted that the project "took on a life of its own".

She said: "It was never this thought-out plan thinking we were going to capture these very personal parts of my life. It just evolved from there."

Selena teamed up with director Alek Keshishian to make the documentary, and she relished the experience of working with Alek, who is best known for his 1991 Madonna documentary.

Selena said: "He is very kind and nurturing, and I have complete trust in him. Most of the time, I forgot he was even around. Sometimes he was just using an iPhone hiding in the corner."