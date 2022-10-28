Daniel Radcliffe found playing 'Weird Al' Yankovic to be a "liberating" experience.

The 33-year-old actor stars as the singer in the new biopic film, 'Weird: The Al Yankovic Story', but Daniel didn't feel under any extra pressure in the role.

Daniel - who is best known for playing Harry Potter in the money-spinning film franchise - told the 'Backstage' podcast: "There was something quite liberating for us about how different the people we're playing are from their real-life counterparts.

"You know, if I had been walking off set, and it was a 'Serious Al' biopic, I'm sure I would have been looking at Al every time and being like, 'Oh, is he happy with that?' Like, 'Is that moment we've recreated alright?'

"But, you know, when I'm walking down the table, letting loose with a machine gun, it definitely gives you a lot of licence to go 'we're just we're doing something crazy and different'.

"If somebody played me as a crazy person, I'd be delighted."

Daniel recalls there being a "very celebratory" vibe on set. The actor also loved the speed of the shoot, describing it as an "amazing" experience.

He explained: "It was the fastest shoot I've ever done. It was amazing - it was so well-prepared, that you did feel like you were basically getting enough time for everything and everyone came in super prepared.

"Everyone came in also and realised very quickly, 'oh, we're getting like two, maybe three takes of everything. And that's just that's what it is, and you can't be too precious about it'.

"The vibe on set was just ... it did feel very celebratory all the time. There was no one on set that was indifferent to Al's work."