Gisele Bundchen feels "devastated" about her split from Tom Brady.

The 42-year-old model and Tom, 45, recently finalised their divorce, and an insider has now claimed that Gisele simply "had enough" of "basically being a single parent".

A source told 'Entertainment Tonight': "She needed to put her and her kids first.

"Tom is a great father, but after years of sacrifice and basically being a single parent while Tom was playing football, Gisele had enough."

Tom - who has Vivian, nine, and Benjamin, 12, with the model, as well as John, 15, with Bridget Moynahan - performed a U-turn on his decision to retire from the NFL earlier this year.

Gisele has reportedly been working with a "healer" as she comes to terms with their split.

The insider explained: "Gisele has been working with her healer to stay in a place of peace and come to terms with her marriage ending. Tom and Gisele have love for one another, but Gisele knew she had to put herself and her family first over football."

Tom and Gisele confirmed their split via statements released on social media.

Tom wrote on Instagram: "In recent days, my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage. We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together. We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve. (sic)"

Meanwhile, Gisele confessed that the celebrity duo have "grown apart".

The model wrote in her statement: "The decision to end a marriage is never easy but we have grown apart and while it is, of course, difficult to go through something like this, I feel blessed for the time we had together and only wish the best for Tom always."