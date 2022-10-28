Sir Elton John thinks Jerry Lee Lewis was a "groundbreaking" musician.

The controversial star died of natural causes at the age of 87 at his home in DeSoto County, Mississippi, and Elton has taken to social media to pay a glowing tribute to the 'Great Balls of Fire' hitmaker.

Elton wrote on Instagram: "Without Jerry Lee Lewis, I wouldn’t have become who I am today. He was groundbreaking and exciting, and he pulverized the piano. A brilliant singer too. Thank you for your trailblazing inspiration and all the rock ‘n’ roll memories. @jerryleelewisthekiller #RIP (sic)"

Ronnie Wood of the Rolling Stones has also paid tribute to the rock and roll pioneer.

He tweeted: "R.I.P. JLL the KILLER - What a man. (sic)"

Sir Ringo Starr also took to the micro-blogging platform in order to pay his own tribute.

Ringo - who was a member of the Beatles - wrote online: "God bless Jerry lee Lewis peace and love to all his family Ringo. (sic)"

Zach Farnum, a rep for the iconic star, previously confirmed that Lewis died of natural causes at his home.

Zach shared: "Judith, his seventh wife, was by his side when he passed away at his home in Desoto County, Mississippi, south of Memphis.

"He told her, in his final days, that he welcomed the hereafter, and that he was not afraid."

The 'High School Confidential' hitmaker began his career in the 50s, and he enjoyed huge success as a rock and roll artist, and later, on the country music scene.

Lewis - whose death was erroneously reported by some outlets on Wednesday (26.10.22) - won four Grammy awards during his career.

He was also inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame and the Rock’n’Roll Hall of Fame.