Lauren Jauregui has "healed" after her break-up from Ty Dolla $ign.

The 26-year-old star dated Ty between 2017 and 2019, and Lauren insists that she's now moved on from their romance.

Discussing her song 'Always Love', Lauren shared: "I was feeling the feelings of complexity that are getting out of a relationship that you still want to be in and wish could work, but just wasn't working for you anymore.

"I, still to this day, have a lot of love and respect for him and what we had together."

Lauren actually sent the song to Ty, 40, in order to discuss it with him directly.

The chart-topping star - who shot to fame as part of Fifth Harmony - told PEOPLE: "We're both artists, and we both express ourselves through our music really deeply. But that was then. Now, it's just art."

Lauren also insisted that the song's message still rings true.

The brunette beauty explained: "The songs that I write capture a moment when I'm in it.

"But for me, if the song can transcend the moment and still communicate to me and other people three years of it was written, and after I'm completely healed and not in that space anymore, I think that's a testament to it needing to go out into the world."

Lauren enjoyed huge success during her time in Fifth Harmony.

And Lauren is convinced that she now has the right team around her to achieve solo success.

She said: "At the end of the day, there's a lot of people creating music right now. There's a lot of incredible s***, and there's also a lot of mediocre s***. But if mediocre has a plan, mediocre is going to [make more of an impact].

"I've learned that lesson, and I really have the right team around me now to help me move in tandem with my vision."