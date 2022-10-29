Adele has stripped back her Las Vegas residency.

The 34-year-old singer is keen to make her upcoming shows at Caesars Palace more "intimate" than she previously planned.

A source explained: "Adele has revised her plan for the show, has stripped it back. The production will be very classy, the show is centred on her energy and vocals."

The 'Someone Like You' hitmaker previously postponed her residency due to "delivery delays and COVID". And she's now keen to create a different kind of show.

The insider told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "The January shows had room for a significant orchestra and band along with a 60-piece choir. The feel was big, grand and immensely theatrical.

"Now she wants it to be more intimate and to connect to the audience by being in with them during the performance.

"Adele wants to make her mark with this show and be regarded as one of the greatest ever headliners in Sin City.

"The genius of this approach is that the intimacy is something different compared to other acts. Adele's show will be packed with her warmth and personality.

"The production still features dazzling events of stunning backdrops aided by screens and stage props.

"The choir is currently being discussed on whether extra singers are brought in for a finale featuring 'Skyfall'."

Adele postponed her entire Las Vegas residency in January, just 24 hours before the opening night.

The award-winning star subsequently took to social media to explain the decision to her fans.

Adele said on Instagram: "I'm so sorry, but my show ain't ready. Half my team have COVID and it's been impossible to finish the show."

Adele also confessed to feeling "embarrassed" about the situation.

She said: "I'm sorry, it's last minute. I'm so upset and I'm really embarrassed and I'm so sorry to everyone that's travelled again."