Adele admits it's unlikely she'll achieve EGOT status because she's not keen on Broadway.

The 34-year-old singer is just a Tony award away from the full set (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, Tony) after she added an Emmy to her Grammys and Oscar in September.

Adele took home the Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded) gong for her CBS special 'Adele One Night Only' at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards.

And while she admits she's happy to settle with an EGO as Broadway has never interested her and she's too "lazy" to do two shows a day, there is one role she wouldn't mind taking on, Rose from 'Gypsy'.

She told fans at an event to launch her new music video for 'I Drink Wine': “I saw [Gypsy] in London and I did love the role of the mum in it. She has a song [Rose's Turn] when she was like, ‘I wanted to do all of this’ and she’s jealous of her own daughter and she’s really caught up about it. At one bit, she was just a b**** in it which I could nail."

The 'Hello' hitmaker joked she could move her delayed Las Vegas residency to Broadway and cheat.

She continued: “I don’t think I’ve seen enough [Broadway] as a grownup to know if I would want to do it. I was wondering, do I just move the show from Vegas to Broadway and win the Tony? I actually prefer the sound of an EGO than an EGOT. EGO is fun. But never say never. If I move to New York, I get bored, I’ll be on that stage in a hot second."

Name-dropping musical legend Bette Midler, she added: “I actually know Bette Midler which is a big flex, right? Because she’s one of my idols. She was like, ‘You would never be able to keep up with the schedule on Broadway.’ Because I’m so lazy. I’m so notoriously lazy … I would not be able to do matinees and all that. I don’t have the stamina for that.”

Adele quipped that she "officially has an EGO" after being honoured with her Emmy.