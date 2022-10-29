Joss Stone has given birth to a baby boy, a year after suffering a heartbreaking miscarriage.

The 'Right to Be Wrong' singer beamed as she showed off her and partner Cody DaLuz's newborn son, Shackleton Stoker Daluz, who arrived into the world on October 18.

She captioned a clip of the couple - who are also parents to 19-month-old daughter Violet - with their new addition on Instagram: "He’s finally here.

Just wanted to say hi with our newest addition to the family Shackleton Stoker Daluz. Born at 7:54 am on the 18th of October . What a joy to have him safe and sound in our arms. Thanks for hanging with us through the journey."

Joss announced her pregnancy in April and cancelled her tour to put her and her baby's health first.

She told fans at the time: "I’m fortunate enough to announce that Cody and I are expecting our second child together. I’m over the moon for Violet to have a younger sibling.

This does mean, however, I’m devastated to announce that unfortunately I have to change some of my touring plans.

"Thank you for all your support and I’m so sorry if I’ve let anyone down, I have mixed emotions as I would love to perform for all of you but I have to put my health, my baby’s health and my family first."

Joss recently revealed that she told Cody she wanted seven kids when they first met at the airport.

The 35-year-old pop star has been in a relationship with the 31-year-old Amazon worker since 2020 and "knew he was the one" when she demanded multiple children when they first met and he stuck around.

She said: "I’d like seven children! I may only end up with two but I like to aim high. Aim high and you might get somewhere close enough.

“I started most conversations in previous relationships for the last seven or eight years with, ‘Nice to meet you… I want seven kids,’ and then I’d wait to see whether they laughed or ran! Cody, though, he was like, ‘All I want is an adoptive Beagle and an adoptive baby.’ I was like, ‘My God, I love you.’ I knew he was the one. And I told him I wanted seven children and he didn’t run a mile."