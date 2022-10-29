Taron Egerton has no idea when shooting will start on the next ‘Kingsman’ sequel.

The Golden Globe winner gained worldwide recognition for his portrayal as Gary ‘Eggsy’ Unwin in spy comedy franchise ‘The Kingsman’ starring in two movies and he's set to reprise the role for the fourth instalment ‘Kingsman: The Blue Blood’, which is currently in development by writer and director Matthew Vaughn.

However, Egerton has revealed he's still in the dark on when the film will start production, telling Collider: “Unfortunately, that's further back in the pipeline. You've got to ask Matthew [Vaughn] about that, I'm sure you'll speak to him before too long, but trying to get information out of that guy is like trying to get blood from a stone.”

Kingsman: The Blue Blood’ is the upcoming fourth instalment in the franchise, following prequel ‘The King’s Man’ in 2019 which Egerton was not a part of.

Egerton will be reprising his role for the last time in the final instalment which is expected to be released in 2023 and will serve as a conclusion to the story of Egerton’s and Collin Firth’s characters.

However, the actor revealed his next role will require him to get back into shape.

He added: ”It's so lame, I wish I could tell you about it, but it's looking likely that I'll be filming something in the last quarter of this year. Very, very, very different, but that will probably require me starting to think about getting back in shape and all that stuff.”

Egerton’s recently wrapped up filming for the ‘Tetris’ movie, which tells the story of the making of the game. He plays Dutch video game designer Henk Rogers.

Egerton said: “It's really fun. Super different tonally to this, but it's come together really well. I'm really excited about it.”