Val Chmerkovskiy will miss Monday's (31.10.22) 'Dancing with the Stars' after testing positive for COVID-19.

The professional dancer has been left gutted to have to miss his next performance in the competition with reality star partner Gabby Windey, but she will still get to do their routine with stand-in Alan Bersten, as she hasn't contracted the virus.

A representative for the show told 'Entertainment Tonight': "Val Chmerkovskiy unfortunately tested positive for COVID and will sit out this week’s show as he quarantines.

"Alan Bersten will dance with Gabby in his place until he’s cleared to return to the ballroom."

In a video message to fans on Instagram, Val said: "Got some bad news. I unfortunately, tested positive for COVID and will not be able to perform this Monday.

"It sucks majorly, for lack of a better, more profound word."

He continued: "The great thing is that we have some awesome pros on the show, one of them being Alan, who's going to step in, learn the routine, and partner with Gabby this Monday."

Val was really looking forward to the pair's Argentine Tango for Halloween Week and is "very disappointed" he'll miss out.

The 36-year-old Ukrainian-American went on: "Again, this is a huge bummer. I'm very disappointed. I feel like I let some people down. Selfishly, I was really looking forward to this week's routine, being Halloween, being the Argentine Tango. I really, really love this routine.

"But the good thing is that Gabby knows it, Gabby's ready, and Alan's going to do a great job. You guys are going to vote us through, so I'll be back next week."

He signed off: "Thank you for all your support all season long. I feel fine. I will be back. This is a minor setback for a major comeback."