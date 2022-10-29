Imogen Thomas does not want a party for her 40th birthday.

The former 'Big Brother' star will hit the big 4-0 in November this year but would rather go away on holiday for a "girly dinner" than have a big celebration because she has been having a "meltdown" over the milestone.

She said: "Oh God! I was just saying that I'm having a meltdown. How am I nearly 40? I was going to [have a party], but I don't think I will now. I told all my friends I don't want to have a 40 balloon. I think I'd rather go away and enjoy it that way, and go for a girly dinner!"

Meanwhile, the former Miss Wales winner - who has five-year-old Ariana and Siera, two, with ex-boyfriend Adam Horsley - has now found love again but admitted that their meeting was "so random" because she had not been looking for anyone and explained that he is not in the public eye.

She told new! Magazine: "I met this one through friends - it was just so random! I think that when you're not looking, that is when you'll find someone. We've been dating for a couple of months now and he's not in the public eye. "

Asked if any more children were on the cards, Imogen replied: "No, I'm done!"

The glamour model previously explained at the time she was single that a relationship was "not a priority" , it would be nice because she was "sick" of being on her own.

She said: "[A relationship] is not a priority but it would be nice. I'm sick of being single. I want it to happen quite soon because I don't want to get so used to being single that I don't want anyone."