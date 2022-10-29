Donald Trump has paid a touching tribute to the late Jerry Lee Lewis.

The former President of the United States has hailed the "beloved" 'Great Balls of Fire' hitmaker, who died of natural causes aged 87 on Friday (28.10.22), "a real bundle of talent".

In a statement posted by his office, he wrote: "Jerry Lee Lewis was beloved by everyone, a real bundle of talent, energy, and everything else necessary to be a star. He just passed away. Our warmest regards to his wife, Judith, and family. He will be missed!"

The rock and roll pioneer passed away peacefully at his home in DeSoto County, Mississippi.

Zach Farnum, a rep for the iconic star, said: "Judith, his seventh wife, was by his side when he passed away at his home in Desoto County, Mississippi, south of Memphis.

"He told her, in his final days, that he welcomed the hereafter, and that he was not afraid."

The controversial star rose to fame in the 50s, and his popularity helped to establish rock and roll as the dominant musical genre in the US during the decade.

Lewis released his debut album - which featured the hit single 'High School Confidential' - in 1958.

However, his career was soon undermined by news that he was married to his 13-year-old cousin, Myra Brown.

The scandal occurred at the peak of his fame, and it prompted the cancellation of his UK tour. The chart-topping star was also blacklisted by US radio stations and concert promoters.

Lewis subsequently became notorious for his drinking, drug use and womanising.

He said in 2010: "I've done some crazy things. I messed up along the way and got what was coming to me."

Despite this, he managed to resurrect his music career by making the switch from rock and roll to the country, and subsequently scored a series of chart successes.

Lewis - whose death was erroneously reported by some outlets on Wednesday (26.10.22) - was actually among the first 10 performers inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1986.

The 'Breathless' hitmaker also won four Grammy awards during his career, and he was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame earlier this year.