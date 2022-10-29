Daniel Bruhl felt frustrated by his youthful looks

Published
2022/10/29 19:00 (BST)

Daniel Bruhl spent years bemoaning his youthful looks.

The 44-year-old actor resented his boyish looks during his younger years because it limited him to certain acting roles.

He explained: "From my late twenties up until 35, whenever I shaved, I’d think, ‘S***, I look like a 15-year-old!'"

Daniel remembers being offered roles for characters that were ten years younger than his real-life age.

He told The Independent: "I thought, I’ve gone through this. It doesn’t interest me any more! But nobody would believe that I’m a father or a teacher."

However, Daniel doesn't suffer from that problem any longer.

He shared: "Now when I say to my wife I look 15 when I shave, she says, 'You wish!'"

Daniel stars as the ski-masked Baron Helmut Zemo in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

And the acclaimed actor has relished the experience of appearing in the MCU.

Recalling one of his first scenes in a Marvel movie - which was filmed in summer weather in Atlanta - Daniel said: "I was in a North Face jacket, and I was just dying. And the wonderful Chadwick [Boseman] was so brilliant, sweating in his full Black Panther gear.

"I was talking in that East European accent; Chadwick was speaking in an African accent, and we were both imagining some isolated snowy valley. It all felt so incredibly weird – but it worked!"

Marvel bosses have also welcomed Daniel's own ideas, with the actor likening the MCU to a "massive playground".

Daniel - who starred in 2016's 'Captain America: Civil War' - shared: "It’s like going to a Luna park. It’s a massive playground and they invite you to explore things. You’re not in a corset where they tell you what to do."

danielbruhl chadwickboseman

