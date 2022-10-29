Khloe Kardashian likes to feel "muscular".

The 38-year-old star has become a fitness enthusiast over recent years - but Khloe doesn't "just want to be skinny".

She explained: "I like muscle. I know some girls, they just want to be slender, but I like to be muscular.

"[I like to] strengthen my body. I don't just want to be skinny, I want to be really strong.

"Everyone has their own aspirations and body goals, but I love when I'm like, 'Oh my gosh, I have new muscle definition,' or I finally have that tricep cut that I've always wanted."

Khloe approaches her fitness plan as a journey for her "mind, body and soul".

The TV star also believes that she's reaping the rewards for her hard work in the gym.

She told PEOPLE: "Fitness just plays hand in hand with mental health, and when I just sit in the gym, I feel so accomplished. What you give to the gym, you get out of it."

By contrast, Khloe previously admitted that the pressure to look "perfect" has been "too much to bear" at times.

Alongside a short video showing off her body on Instagram, Khloe wrote: "Hey guys, this is me and my body unretouched and unfiltered. The photo that was posted this week is beautiful. But as someone who has struggled with body image her whole life, when someone takes a photo of you that isn’t flattering in bad lighting or doesn’t capture your body the way it is after working so hard to get it to this point - and then shares it to the world - you should have every right to ask for it to not be shared - regardless of who you are.

"In truth, the pressure, constant ridicule and judgment my entire life to be perfect and to meet other’s standards of how I should look has been too much to bear. (sic)"