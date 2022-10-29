James Corden quit 'The Late Late Show' in order to spend more time with his kids.

The 44-year-old TV star has Max, 11, Carey, eight, and Charlotte, four, with his wife Julia Carey, and James admits that his kids were one of the big factors behind his decision to return to the UK.

He told The Times newspaper: "We had to cancel last year's summer holiday [because of work clashes] and when I told Max, he looked so sad, and I had this sudden revelation of the maths: we've only got six more summers with the kids, before they start wanting to go off with their mates, six if we're lucky.

"I knew I just couldn't do that again. So that's why I quit."

James announced his decision to walk away from the show earlier this year.

The TV star - who will leave the programme in 2023 - explained the decision during a monologue on 'The Late Late Show'.

He said at the time: "When I started this journey, it was always going to be just that. It was going to be a journey, an adventure. I never saw it as my final destination.

"I never want this show to overstay its welcome in any way. I always want to love making it. And I really think in a year from now, that will be a good time to move on and see what else might be out there."

James also insisted that he wanted to "go out with a bang".

Meanwhile, George Cheeks, the president and CEO of CBS, hailed James' time on the show.

He said: "Seven years ago, James Corden came to the US and took television by storm, with huge creative and comedic swings that resonated in a big way with viewers on-air and online."