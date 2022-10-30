Sophia Grace "couldn't face" telling her dad about her pregnancy.

The 19-year-old star - who shot to fame on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' at the age of eight alongside her younger cousin Rosie McClelland, when the TV host spotted them singing Nicki Minaj's hit 'Super Bass' on YouTube and invited them to become regular cast members - is expecting her first child with her mystery boyfriend but revealed that while her mother was "really excited" about the news, it was "hard" to tell her father.

She said: "The first person that actually knew was my mom. My mom's reaction obviously, at the start, she was a little bit like, ‘Oh wow.' But she just got used to it straight away and she was always really happy and excited about it. Just in any normal family, it's sort of a hard thing to tell your dad—when you're a girl—that you're pregnant, and I'm sure people understand it can be a little bit awkward. We were trying to think of a way to tell my dad and, eventually, I just got my mom to tell him because I couldn't face doing it myself."

The Youtuber went on to explain that she initially thought her dad might feel concerned over her young age but insisted that she feels "ready" to become a mother.

She told E! News: "I thought he might be like, ‘Maybe you're a bit young,' or something because I am quite young. It's not really about age. It's just depending on whether you feel ready or not—and I think I definitely feel ready."

Her comments come just days after Rosie, 16, revealed she burst into tears" when she learned her cousin was expecting.

She said: "I literally froze and then burst into tears and then Sophia

showed me her scan picture. I'm so happy for Sophia. She has always been amazing with children and she's gonna be an amazing mum. She also has a very supportive family around her to help and I'm gonna be there every step of the way! I can't wait to buy the baby loads of cute clothes."