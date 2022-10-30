Evan Peters brought in a "lot of darkness and negativity" to his role as Jeffrey Dahmer.

The 35-year-old actor stars as the notorious serial killer - who was convicted of murdering 17 men betweenn1978 and 1991 - in the Netflix series 'Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story' and explained that he wanted to give "120 percent" but felt able to "breathe" once shooting had wrapped.

He said: "Doing the role, I wanted to give it 120 percent the whole way through, so I brought in a lot of darkness and negativity. It was just having that end goal in sight, knowing when we were going to wrap and finally being able to breathe and let it go and say, ‘OK, now it’s time to bring in the joy and the lightness and watch comedies and romances and go back to St. Louis and see my family and friends and yeah, watch (2008 comedy movie) 'Step Brothers.'"

The true crime series was co-written by 'Glee' creator Ryan Murphy, who explained that he "had something to say as an artist" and wanted to tell a story about "systemic racism."

In the joint interview, he told The Hollywood Reporter: "We tried to interpret the story but also going into that we definitely had something to say. I had something as an artist. I felt this was the biggest thing that I had ever worked on that sort of explored the idea of white privilege. I mean, this guy was basically busted 10 times and got away, and I wanted to tell that story. I wanted to tell a story about homophobia. I wanted to tell a story about policing. I wanted to tell a story about racism, systemic racism. We were very conscious of talking about all of those things over and over and over in the writers room and with the actors as well."