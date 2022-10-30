Stacey Solomon "feels sorry" for Internet trolls.

The 33-year-old star shot to fame as a contestant on 'The X Factor' in 2009 but these days is known for sharing lifestyle trips and tricks on her Instagram page - which has almost 5.5 million followers - and explained that she just tries to be "honest" on the platform even though she has been subject to online abuse.

She said: "Life isn't all rainbows and roses, and it's about trying to find a happy medium on social media) between being as positive and uplifting as possible, but also coming on and admitting to it when you're feeling a bit rubbish. I just try to be as honest as I can with the community I've built. I feel sorry for people who do [spread hate], because if being horrible to someone is what dictates your life, you can't be that happy, can you?"

The 'Loose Women panellist went on to explain that while she sometimes "questions" herself if she receives negative comments but then reminds herself that she puts herself out there in the first place and will allow the trolls to say whatever they want if it "makes them feel better" about themselves.

She told Psychologies magazine: "'I mean, sometimes it does make me question myself, and I think:'Oh, am I really that annoying?!' but most of the time I can just laugh, because what else can you do? If you put yourself out there, you have to expect people to have opinions

'If I make something and someone says: 'That's a load of c***,' well, that's what they think isn't it? Let them say it if it makes them feel better!