Tim Burton refuses to watch his own films and compares seeing clips of his work to attending a funeral.

The director has produced memorable movies such as 'Edward Scissorhands', 'Batman Returns' and 'Beetlejuice' but he's confessed he doesn't enjoy watching the films he's created - and actively avoids having to watch any of them back.

Speaking to Deadline.com, he explained: "I don’t really watch my movies. It was strange seeing the clips. I got quite emotional."

He went on to explain he sees each of his movies as representing a period of time in his life so it feels strange to watch them again.

Tim added: "It feels like each film you do is part of your life and is very deep and meaningful so it’s like watching your life flashing before your eyes – that’s why I likened it to a funeral in a way, in a beautiful way, it captures moments of your life."

It comes after the moviemaker sidestepped rumours suggesting he might be in line to direct a sequel to 1988's 'Beetlejuice'. When asked whether he would be involved in a new movie, he told the website: "Nothing is out of the question".

He added: "I only know if I’m making a film when I’m actually on the set shooting. I try to go back to the root of everything. It springs from a seed and then it grows, rather than out of these statements. I am working on ideas and things but it’s all very early days. We’ll set how it goes. How’s that for a non answer?”