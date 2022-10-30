Tim Burton refuses to watch his own movies

Published
2022/10/30 10:00 (GMT)

Tim Burton refuses to watch his own films and compares seeing clips of his work to attending a funeral.

The director has produced memorable movies such as 'Edward Scissorhands', 'Batman Returns' and 'Beetlejuice' but he's confessed he doesn't enjoy watching the films he's created - and actively avoids having to watch any of them back.

Speaking to Deadline.com, he explained: "I don’t really watch my movies. It was strange seeing the clips. I got quite emotional."

He went on to explain he sees each of his movies as representing a period of time in his life so it feels strange to watch them again.

Tim added: "It feels like each film you do is part of your life and is very deep and meaningful so it’s like watching your life flashing before your eyes – that’s why I likened it to a funeral in a way, in a beautiful way, it captures moments of your life."

It comes after the moviemaker sidestepped rumours suggesting he might be in line to direct a sequel to 1988's 'Beetlejuice'. When asked whether he would be involved in a new movie, he told the website: "Nothing is out of the question".

He added: "I only know if I’m making a film when I’m actually on the set shooting. I try to go back to the root of everything. It springs from a seed and then it grows, rather than out of these statements. I am working on ideas and things but it’s all very early days. We’ll set how it goes. How’s that for a non answer?”

© BANG Media International

timburton

BANG Showbiz English

BANG Showbiz is the world’s premier entertainment news agency providing the most exciting celebrity news to online, print and broadcast media outlets across the globe.

mediaby BANG Showbiz English

Vladimir Putin 'uses three body doubles' and the real one may not exist
Stacey Solomon: 'I feel sorry for Internet trolls'
Vladimir Putin 'uses three body doubles' and the real one may not exist
Gisele Bundchen thinks Tom Brady is a 'great dad' amid their divorce

Recommended