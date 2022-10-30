James Corden has stopped Googling himself.

The Late Late Show host, 44, admitted he can no longer tolerate seeing the abuse he receives online, and says it does not match up with the friendliness he experiences from fans on the street.

He told The Times newspaper on Saturday (29.10.22): “I’ve just stopped reading it (Internet comments about him.) I just won’t do it.

“I don’t Google myself, I don’t read anything about myself. I can remember when Keira Knightley was talking about the things that people used to write about her, and then she just realised, ‘Oh. I don’t have to read this. It’s nothing to do with me. I’ll just concentrate on the work’.”

“It’s weird, because I walk around London, New York, LA, and people are lovely, you know? It’s a f****** kick… people are so nice about what I do.

“I was cycling around (London), and I was cycling through this filter of just hearing my name, over and over – people shouting out, thumbs up. Genuinely and honestly, I mainly only ever get positive stuff.”

James has been hit with trolls after he was called a “tiny cretin of a man” by restaurateur Keith McNally, 71, who barred him for life from his Balthazar eaterie for allegedly being rude to staff over a mix-up with an egg-yolk omelette.

James’ Balthazar ban was then lifted after Keith said he called him to apologise.

The actor also insisted to The Times he complained at Balthazar as his wife Julia Carey, 46, with whom he shares three children, suffers from a “serious” egg white allergy.

He added: “I have never talked about eggs this much... people keep telling me, ‘This is the world we live in!’ And I don’t know if that’s right. I think it’s a world we're actively creating, engaging in and encouraging. It’s scary. Really scary.”

“And you know, the reason I had to send the omelette back is because Jules is allergic to egg white. That’s why we’d ordered an egg-yolk omelette. Her actual words were, ‘But don’t worry if you can’t manage it.’”