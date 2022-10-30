The Duke of Sussex is said to have written his memoir for his “own happiness”.

A source told the Daily Telegraph newspaper on Saturday (29.10.22) his motivation for producing his upcoming autobiography ‘SPARE’ was to do something “for himself”.

The insider added about the reasons behind the book, due out January 10: “You can’t kind of always live your life trying to make your family or your siblings happy. You have to choose your own happiness.”

Denying reports the book will attack the royals, sources added to the Telegraph it will not be a “takedown of his family”, but instead is a “beautiful read”.

It comes as royal experts have said Harry, 38, may travel to Britain to promote the autobiography so he can explain the “intent” behind it.

There are also reports the book’s publication could see retaliation from the palace, including stripping him and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, 41, of their royal titles.

Brand expert Nick Ede added Harry’s decision to call the upcoming book ‘SPARE’ – a reference to his nickname “the spare heir” – is also aimed at showing the royal has been “through a lot”, but shows his “sense of humour”.

Nick told the Mail Online’s FEMAIL section on Thursday (27.10.22): “The choice of the title ‘SPARE’ is not only provocative but also leans into Harry’s sense of humour too.

“Although it is a bold choice, it’s a brave one and it sets out immediately that this book will be anything but showing that Prince Harry is a ‘spare’.

“The use of the singular title is one of empowerment and strength.

“A singular word for a book title is empowering and using spare is a way of reclaiming it and making it a powerful empowering tool for himself and for the reader.”

It has been reported Harry was paid a $20million (£18.4 million) advance for the book as part of a three-title deal worth £36.8 million, but the royal has donated $1.5 million (£1.3 million) from it to the children’s charity Sentebale and £300,000 to WellChild, a charity for disabled youngsters for which he serves as patron.