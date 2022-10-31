Steve-O beats himself up for botching his relationship with Stacey Solomon.

The Jackass wildman, 48, says he ghosted the UK presenter, 33, weeks after he moved to Britain to live with her after they met in 2015 while filming Channel 4 series ‘The Jump’.

He said in his new autobiography, ‘A Hard Kick in the Hunts’, in an extract printed by The Sun newspaper on Sunday night (30.10.22): “I was smitten, I lavished her with attention, I got what I wanted and then I broke it off.

“I had become not only part of her life, I’d become part of her kids’ lives too. And then – poof – I was gone.

“To this day, I still beat myself up about the way it went down.

“Ironically, I don’t think Stacey does. We aren’t in touch any more, but she has corresponded with my family and seems to bear no ill toward me.

“She seems to be a happy person who can go through life without gigantic grudges, even when they might be totally justified. What a freak.”

Neither Steve-O or Stacey have revealed the reason for their split until now.

Stacey married former EastEnders actor Joe Swash, 40, in July, while twice-married Steve-O is engaged to stylist Lux Wright.

Presenter Stacey had said when asked to explain her and Steve-O’s split: “You’ll have to ask him why – I’m still trying to figure it out.”

Steve-O was battling a sex addiction during their relationship and has been haunted by drink and drugs problems.

He adds in his book about how he ghosted other women: “I’d meet some woman, pour on the charm to convince her I really cared about her (which I invariably thought I did), sleep with her a few times, then lose interest and ghost. Wash, rinse, repeat.”