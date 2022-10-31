Liam Payne is reportedly “mad about” a blonde with whom he spent Halloween weekend.

The ex-One Direction singer, 29, was seen dressed in a Tommy Lee costume alongside 23-year-old American “party girl” Kate Cassidy, who was named by The Sun Online on Sunday night (30.10.22) after they were photographed hand-in-hand.

They were seen partying on Saturday night at Latin American celebrity favourite Inca in Mayfair, London, with the pair leaving hand-in-hand in the early hours of the morning after watching a burlesque show.

A source told The Sun Online: “They are mad about each other. Kate is a wild girl so Liam is definitely in for a fun ride.

“She is always out in nightclubs and seems to be loving London.”

Kate is from New Jersey and went to top university Charleston in South Carolina.

Sources told The Sun Online her father is British and she has been in London for the last two months.

She posted an image of her and Liam on Saturday on her Instagram, with Kate dressed as Baywatch actress Pamela from the pin-up’s 1996 action film ‘Barb Wire’, while Liam dressed as Pamela’s ex-husband, Mötley Crüe’s Tommy Lee, in leather trousers and sunglasses.

The singer, who shares son Bear, five, with Cheryl Tweedy, 39, is single after it emerged in July he had split from 24-year-old US model Aliana Mawla.