Nicola Peltz has said “no family is perfect” while discussing her rumoured “feud” with mother-in-law Victoria Beckham.

The model and actress, 27, previously confirmed she had seen stories of a rift between her and the fashion designer, 48, which was said to have started when she didn’t wear Victoria’s wedding dress design when she got hitched to her eldest son Brooklyn, 23.

But in an interview with The Times newspaper on Saturday (29.10.22) Nicola denied there was a “feud”, repeated her previous explanation that Victoria’s atelier had not had time to make the dress, and said: “No family is perfect.”

Nicola told the publication: “It’s not a feud! I keep seeing everywhere that word, ‘feud, feud, feud!?’ I mean, maybe they picked up on something? And now they’re labelling it feud?

“I think it all started, and I’ve said this before, because I didn’t end up wearing Victoria’s wedding dress, but the real truth is, I really, really wanted to wear it and I thought it was so beautiful that Brooklyn's mom got to make that for me! “And I was really excited to wear it! And I didn’t end up wearing it... but I, truthfully, was really excited to wear her dress. It makes me sad when I read things that people say I was never planning on wearing it. That’s just not true.”

Nicola previously told Variety about wearing a Valentino wedding dress instead of Victoria’s design: “I was going to and I really wanted to, and then a few months down the line, she realized that her atelier couldn’t do it, so then I had to pick another dress.

“She didn’t say you can’t wear it; I didn’t say I didn’t want to wear it. That’s where it started.”

Nicola also told The Times Victoria’s husband David, 47, was a “legend” and called Brooklyn’s 11-year-old sibling Harper the “coolest little sister”.

She also said Brooklyn is keen to have children immediately, but admitted that even though they want a large family she wants to wait a few years before getting pregnant.

Nicola and Brooklyn’s attendance at Victoria’s Paris Fashion Week show in September was reported as an “olive branch” amid their alleged feud, with Nicola sporting a dramatic bleached eyebrow look for the event.