Cardi B wants to have a third child once she's got "business finished".

The 'WAP' hitmaker - who has four-year-old daughter Kulture and 13-month-old son Wave with husband Offset - is keen to add to her brood and has seemingly suggested that once she's finished up with her second studio album, the follow-up to 2018's 'Invasion of Privacy', she'll get right to it.

Alongside snaps of her son sitting on a display bed in a store, she tweeted: "My son so fire. I can't wait to get business finished and have my third."

Cardi is now one of the best-selling artists in the world and has already won a host of awards during her rap career.

But the 'Up' rapper previously claimed she was actually happier before she became famous.

Cardi - who worked as a stripper before finding success in the music business - said: "One positive thing is that, my family, whatever they want, they get. Everything that I want to buy, I can get. I don’t have to worry so much about my future.

"One negative thing is that, even though I’m happy, I feel like I was a little bit happier two or three years ago when I had less money. I had less people who had opinions about my life. I felt like my life was mine.

"Now I feel like I don’t even own my life. I feel like the world owns me."

Despite this, Cardi doesn't have any plans to leave the spotlight.

And her "real goal" in life is "to have beautiful kids".

She said: "I really want to accomplish more records, more Billboard hits.

"I might want to get into acting or designing clothes, but my real goal is to have beautiful kids, a beautiful mansion, and do business that makes me money until the day I die. Then be able pass it on to my children."