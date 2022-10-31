Aaron Taylor-Johnson joins The Fall Guy cast

Aaron Taylor-Johnson is to star in a new movie version of 'The Fall Guy' alongside Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt.

Director David Leitch is working on a big screen reimagining of the 1980s TV show which starred Lee Majors as a Hollywood stunt man who moonlights as a bounty hunter and now it's been revealed Aaron will be joining the cast alongside previously announced stars Emily and Ryan, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The project reunites Taylor-Johnson with his 'Bullet Train' director Leitch.

The publication reports Taylor-Johnson will play the movie star who Ryan's stunt man character is doubling for with Emily playing a make-up artist who had been previously romantically involved with the stunt performer.

It's believed the new movie will focus on the stunt man's Hollywood life rather than his side hustle as a bounty hunter but there's a twist as the stunt man hits a snag when his film star double goes missing.

The film is said to be going into production in the coming weeks ahead of a planned March 2024 release date.

Drew Pearce, who worked with Leitch on the 'Fast and Furious' spin-off 'Hobbs and Shaw', has written the script and serves as an executive producer on the flick while Gosling is also a producer on the project.

The original series aired on ABC from 1981 to 1986 and featured Majors as a Hollywood stunt man who also works as a bounty hunter to make ends meet. Douglas Barr co-starred as his sidekick while Heather Thomas played a fellow stunt performer.

