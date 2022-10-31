Prince Jackson was FaceTimed on his dad's birthday by Stevie Wonder.

The 25-year-old actor is the son of the late King of Pop Michael Jackson - who died in 2009 at the age of 50 - and his former wife Debbie Rowe, and he has explained how he always marks his famous dad's birthday every August, but this year's was even more special because of the surprise call.

He told People magazine: " We had a fantastic birthday for my dad. We went out to Vegas. We have our one show out there, and we host a birthday celebration every year for him. Went out there, got to hang out with a lot of people from the fan club communities. It's a really awesome weekend of just love and celebration.

"And I don't know if I'm supposed to tell you this, but I'm gonna tell it to you because it was impressive to me. I got a FaceTime call from Stevie Wonder, who wanted to just talk about how great my dad was."

Prince admitted receiving the call from the music legend was "nuts".

He added: "And that was a really awesome, awesome experience. Yeah, oh my God. It was nuts. It was nuts!"

The YouTube star initially celebrated his late father's birthday on 29 August along with his younger sister Paris, 24, with the pair both taking to social media to pay their respects.

Alongside a series of photos, Prince wrote on Instagram: "Happy birthday to the greatest! Miss you more and more but I love you more and more with each day."

Meanwhile, 'Low Key in Love' singer Paris posted an old photo of herself as a toddler posing with her dad, which she captioned: "hbd."(sic)