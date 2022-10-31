Liam Hemsworth is replacing Henry Cavill in 'The Witcher'.

'Man of Steel' star Henry has played the main character of Geralt of Rivia in the hit Netflix fantasy series for three seasons, but he's now going to be stepping away from the show and his role will be taken over by 'The Hunger Games' star Liam who will join for the upcoming fourth series.

The news was announced by Henry in a post on Instagram which congratulated Liam on his new job. The star wrote: "Some news to share from The Continent. My journey as Geralt of Rivia has been filled with both monsters and adventures, and alas, I will be laying down my medallion and my swords for Season 4.

"In my stead, the fantastic Mr. Liam Hemsworth will be taking up the mantle of the White Wolf. As with the greatest of literary characters, I pass the torch with reverence for the time spent embodying Geralt and enthusiasm to see Liam's take on this most fascinating and nuanced of men.

"Liam, good sir, this character has such a wonderful depth to him, enjoy diving in and seeing what you can find."

Liam then added a response in a post on his own page - declaring he has "big boots to fill"but he's thrilled to be joining the cast.

He wrote: "As a Witcher fan I’m over the moon about the opportunity to play Geralt of Rivia.

"Henry Cavill has been an incredible Geralt, and I’m honoured that he’s handing me the reins and allowing me to take up the White Wolf’s blades for the next chapter of his adventure.

"Henry, I’ve been a fan of yours for years and was inspired by what you brought to this beloved character. I may have some big boots to fill, but I’m truly excited to be stepping into The Witcher world."

Henry is believed to be working on a sequel to his 2013 Superman movie 'Man of Steel' among other movie projects.