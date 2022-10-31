Roland Mouret designs with Catherine, Princess of Wales "in mind".

The 60-year-old fashion expert admitted he feels "proud" to see the princess wear his creations, such as when she walked the red carpet at the premiere of 'Top Gun: Maverick' in one of his black and white column gowns earlier this year, and he thinks she's a great representation of modern women.

He said: "She represents the way a woman grows, the way a woman stands not behind but beside. That sense of equality she has created — she’s powerful.

“I design with her in mind.

“It makes me feel proud to be able to do things that can help her. To make things that she feels protected in at that moment when the world is looking at her, I’ve done a little part in protecting her.”

Last November, Roland's eponymous label went into administration but he received a lifeline by going into business with designer/ entrepreneur Han Chong.

The designer admitted that with the relaunch, his brand has changed.

He told Sunday Times Style magazine: “It’s for a different generation.

“You have to accept that time is going to shape what you do. We don’t put fabric on our body in the same way we did 20 years ago.”

And Roland acknowledged the dynamics of sexiness have changed too, which has influenced his new approach.

He said: “Femininity can be strength now. The non-gendered situation of our time obliges us to redefine femininity. She can wear a pair of flat boots with a sexy dress now. She can have a split to here, not because she wants to become an exotic attraction to the opposite sex, but because she thinks, ‘It’s my body, I do what I want and I like my legs and I show them.’ ”

