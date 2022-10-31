Roland Mouret designs with Princess of Wales in mind

Published
2022/10/31 10:15 (GMT)

Roland Mouret designs with Catherine, Princess of Wales "in mind".

The 60-year-old fashion expert admitted he feels "proud" to see the princess wear his creations, such as when she walked the red carpet at the premiere of 'Top Gun: Maverick' in one of his black and white column gowns earlier this year, and he thinks she's a great representation of modern women.

He said: "She represents the way a woman grows, the way a woman stands not behind but beside. That sense of equality she has created — she’s powerful.

“I design with her in mind.

“It makes me feel proud to be able to do things that can help her. To make things that she feels protected in at that moment when the world is looking at her, I’ve done a little part in protecting her.”

Last November, Roland's eponymous label went into administration but he received a lifeline by going into business with designer/ entrepreneur Han Chong.

The designer admitted that with the relaunch, his brand has changed.

He told Sunday Times Style magazine: “It’s for a different generation.

“You have to accept that time is going to shape what you do. We don’t put fabric on our body in the same way we did 20 years ago.”

And Roland acknowledged the dynamics of sexiness have changed too, which has influenced his new approach.

He said: “Femininity can be strength now. The non-gendered situation of our time obliges us to redefine femininity. She can wear a pair of flat boots with a sexy dress now. She can have a split to here, not because she wants to become an exotic attraction to the opposite sex, but because she thinks, ‘It’s my body, I do what I want and I like my legs and I show them.’ ”

.

© BANG Media International

rolandmouret catherineprinessofwales

BANG Showbiz English

BANG Showbiz is the world’s premier entertainment news agency providing the most exciting celebrity news to online, print and broadcast media outlets across the globe.

mediaby BANG Showbiz English

Emilia Clarke to star in An Ideal Wife
Henry Cavill insisted it was 'essential' Superman return offered 'hope and joy'
Prince Jackson was FaceTimed on his dad's birthday by Stevie Wonder
Kim Kardashian dressed as Mystique without realising Tracee Ellis Ross' party wasn't Halloween themed

Recommended