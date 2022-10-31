Leni Klum knows she "got a lift into" the modelling world because of her famous parents.

The 18-year-old beauty - who is the daughter of singer Seal and his ex-wife Heidi Klum - is "so grateful" for the boost she got early in her career but insisted she wouldn't have continued to be successful in the fashion world if she hadn't put in the work too.

She told People magazine: "It's just a fact. My parents are famous.

"I did get help starting off, and I know that people would dream to start off with what I had. I'm so grateful that I've been able to take what was gifted to me by my mom.

"But I am doing the work and putting in the time. Now I'm working on my own, traveling alone, going to school. My mom and I just have the same love for the same thing."

Leni - who recently moved to New York to study interior design alongside her modelling career - was first scouted when she was just 12 years old but her mother insisted she was too young to start working.

She recalled: "I was stopped in a Brandy Melville when I was 12 and they asked me to model for their clothes.

"I was freaking out because Brandy Melville was my favourite at the time. It was the only place I went shopping.

"I said, 'Mom, Mom, guess what? Brandy Melville wants me to model. Please, please.'

"And she was like, 'Absolutely not.'

"I was really sad about it, but in the end she was right. And I feel like that's what sparked me to want to model more."

When she was 16, Leni made her modelling debut alongside Heidi on the cover of Germany's Vogue magazine and the teenager is thankful she got such an "insane" start.

She said: "That's like insane that I did that as my first job and my mom was with me, which made it so much fun. It was just such a good day.

"I wasn't nervous at all. I was just so excited. I was like, 'I'm finally modelling and it's Vogue.'

"It was just so many things to be excited about."