PUBG Mobile teams up with Lionel Messi

Published
2022/10/31 11:00 (GMT)

The latest 'PUBG Mobile' partnership is with Lionel Messi.

After teaming up with 'Squid Game' star Jung Ho Yeon, the battle royale game has added the Argentine soccer ace ahead of the World Cup.

Players can get their hands on new outfits and limited-edition items.

Messi said: “Video games have always been a huge part of my life. I find them incredibly helpful to relax and enjoy myself when I’m not training, and to connect with my teammates, friends, and family."

The Paris Saint-Germain forward will appear in November's Version 2.3 Update.

Meanwhile, 'PUBG Mobile' is joining forces with 'Dragon Ball' in 2023.

The shooter game and the Japanese manga franchise's upcoming collaboration looks set to centre around the 'Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, a Dragon Ball' movie characters.

Further details are not known at this time.

© BANG Media International

lionelmessi

BANG Showbiz English

BANG Showbiz is the world’s premier entertainment news agency providing the most exciting celebrity news to online, print and broadcast media outlets across the globe.

mediaby BANG Showbiz English

Jamelia gives birth to fourth child
Lewis Capaldi unveiled as Ghost in Call of Duty advert
Cheryl Burke credits her dog with keeping her sober
Evan Peters stayed in character as Jeffrey Dahmer 'for months'

Recommended