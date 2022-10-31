The latest 'PUBG Mobile' partnership is with Lionel Messi.

After teaming up with 'Squid Game' star Jung Ho Yeon, the battle royale game has added the Argentine soccer ace ahead of the World Cup.

Players can get their hands on new outfits and limited-edition items.

Messi said: “Video games have always been a huge part of my life. I find them incredibly helpful to relax and enjoy myself when I’m not training, and to connect with my teammates, friends, and family."

The Paris Saint-Germain forward will appear in November's Version 2.3 Update.

Meanwhile, 'PUBG Mobile' is joining forces with 'Dragon Ball' in 2023.

The shooter game and the Japanese manga franchise's upcoming collaboration looks set to centre around the 'Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, a Dragon Ball' movie characters.

Further details are not known at this time.