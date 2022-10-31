Deadpool, Venom and more will be added to 'Marvel's Midnight Suns'.

The eagerly-awaited and delayed strategy RPG game will finally launch on December 2.

And 2K has now confirmed some post-launch DLC packs.

Deadpool will be added in the first pack, with Venom, Morbius and Storm to follow throughout 2023.

There will also be new stories for each character and a bunch of new content included in the packs.

The title was pushed back “to ensure the teams at Firaxis Games and 2K deliver the best possible experience for our fans."

In a follow-up statement to the game’s Twitter account, the ‘Marvel’s Midnight Suns’ team wrote: “We know fans are looking forward to playing Marvel's Midnight Suns and we will use this extra time to make sure we are delivering the best possible experience for everyone. Marvel's Midnight Suns is easily the biggest game we've ever made and we're incredibly appreciative of all the support players have shared with us throughout the years.”