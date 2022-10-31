TikTok is giving gaming its own space on the app

2022/10/31 11:00 (GMT)

Gaming is to get its own tab on TikTok.

According to a report by the Financial Times, there will be a channel accessible on the homepage of the video-sharing app, “where ads can be served and users can pay for additional content."

Little else is known at this time, however, a TikTok Made Me Play It event takes place on Wednesday (02.11.22), with Electronic Arts and 2K Games involved.

A description teased: “The future of gaming is here. Join us to discover why TikTok is the gaming industry’s number one gateway to growth.”

Assaf Sagy was unveiled as TikTok’s new head of global gaming last month.

Sagy said in a statement: “TikTok and gaming were made for each other.

“TikTok has far shown its value in helping consumers discover what’s fun, valuable, and popular. I look forward to working closely with all gaming companies globally to help make TikTok a central foundation in your marketing strategies.”

