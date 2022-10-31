Lewis Capaldi has been unmasked as the Ghost in a 'Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II' advert.

The Scottish superstar took over from Simon 'Ghost' Riley as a special Task Force 141 Operator in the commercial.

And after several clues were dropped on social media and Spotify, the 'Forget Me' singer has been unveiled as the Ghost.

Alongside a video of him taking his mask off, Lewis posted on Instagram: The rumours are true: I AM GHOST! #COD_PARTNER

"The ultimate weapon is team.

"Squad up and fight alongside the iconic operators of Task Force 141 with the return of Modern Warfare.

Squad up with the world and play #ModernWarfare2 today."

In a Q+A, Lewis revealed he would revive Yungblud not pal Niall Horan in a knockout round.

He said: "I would probably revive ... I feel like Yungblud, you wouldn't be able to knock him out because he's like hyper. He's ******* bouncing off the walls constantly. Yungblud's gonna be fine. So I think I would save Niall. Niall needs more help."

He also confessed he's a "terrible" player.

Asked what type of player he is, he replied: "Camper I'm a camper. I just sit there and shoot people, I don't run around. It would make it too anxious, scares me too much, especially now with it being as realistic as it is. So, I just camp and just pick people off. I mean, I'm also terrible. So, I should probably say I'm a terrible 'Call of Duty' player."

'Modern Warfare II' is available worldwide on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC in a fully optimised experience for Battle.net, Blizzard Entertainment's online gaming service, and Steam.