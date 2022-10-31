Daniel Radcliffe has debunked claims that he could play Wolverine on the big screen.

The 'Harry Potter' actor has been tipped as a potential replacement for Hugh Jackman as the superhero in the 'X-Men' franchise but he has dismissed the speculation as a "press tour rumour".

In an interview with GQ magazine, Daniel said: "It's purely a press tour rumour; I say something, and occasionally I get bored of answering that way so I say something different, and that sets it off again. I should just never open my mouth."

Daniel explained that he enjoys the flexibility that comes with starring in smaller projects and is reluctant to join another big franchise after growing up as Harry Potter.

He said: "I just don't ever want to get locked into something that I am not sure I will be able to love the same amount the whole time."

Daniel had previously distanced himself from the role of Wolverine earlier this year and confessed that he didn't expect to be cast as the character.

The 33-year-old star said: "So many times, people come to me like, 'Hey man, heard the Wolverine news, that's pretty cool.' No, I don't know anything about it.

"Like, I appreciate that somebody is clearly going like 'Wolverine's actually short in the comic books, you should get a short guy to do it!'

"But I don't see myself, I don't see them going from Hugh Jackman to me. But who knows? Prove me wrong, Marvel."

The actor once said that he had no desire to play Wolverine as he doesn't want the 'X-Men' films to be remade.

Speaking in 2019, Daniel said: "Most of the films that I love I don't think I would want to see remade. And I certainly don't think that I would want to be in the remakes of them."