Elon Musk has asked if he should bring back Vine.

The 50-year-old billionaire took to Twitter - the social media giant who he bought for $44 billion on Friday (28.10.2022) - and posed the question if he should resurrect the app that allowed users to create and share second-long videos that the microblogging app dissolved in 2016.

Elon tweeted on Monday (31.10.2022): “Bring back Vine?” with a poll asking “Y” for yes and “N” for no.

This is not the first time that the Tesla founder - now dubbed the ‘Chief Twit’ - has asked Twitter users to help him come to some big business decisions as he put it to them if he should sell 10 per cent of his shares in his electric supercar company and when they ruled he should, he flogged $5 billion worth.

Later, Elon asked: “What could we do to make it better than TikTok?” referencing the biggest competition on the market to any video-based social media service, which boasts more than one billion active users.

Just before the SpaceX’s founder purchase went through, it was revealed that Twitter’s amount of “heavy tweeters” -meaning people who log in six or seven days a week and post three to four times - are dwindling to “absolute decline” since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Reports from over the weekend showed internal plans to make people with blue ticks fork out nearly $20 a month to keep their verified status through Twitter Blue. The policy comes as the current plan - which allows users extra features such as the ability to edit tweets - costs $4.99 a month.