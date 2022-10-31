Bob Saget has been remembered as a "very great man" in a moving epitaph on his headstone.

The 'Full House' actor/comedian was found dead on January 9 aged 65 at the Ritz-Carlton hotel in Orlando, Florida after suffering an apparent fall and he was laid to rest in Mount Sinai Memorial Park Cemetery in Los Angeles with a plaque bearing his full name Robert L. Saget alongside his date of birth and the date of his death.

The headstone also features a sweet message remembering the way Bob was able to bring joy to others. It reads: "Loving and devoted husband, father, son, uncle, brother and friend. He brought people together and made them laugh. A very great man.'"

After Bob's death, his family released a statement explaining the star died after suffering a bump on the head and went to sleep without realising the seriousness of the injury.

They said: "The authorities have determined that Bob passed away from head trauma. They have concluded that he accidentally hit the back of his head on something, thought nothing of it and went to sleep. No drugs or alcohol were involved."

Bob's former 'Full House' co-star John Stamos recently opened up about the devastating loss of his friend, insisting Bob had no idea how "loved" he really was.

John told Us Weekly: "The tsunami of love that this guy received blew all of us away. It was the only time I’ve ever been jealous of him ‘cause it was like, wow. But the bummer was, he didn’t know. I don’t think he knew how loved he was. And I wish that you could sort of bring him back and sit him down and … you know, read everything."