Lindsay Lohan's husband is "the best".

The 36-year-old actress married financier Bader Shammas over the summer and she has praised her spouse for bring a great source of support.

Asked who she turns to when she needs help, she said: "I have an amazing husband, who’s a very calm person. Just the best.

"And my family. And I feel like I have a small group of good friends who are just really good people. That’s the only support that I really need: friends, family, and loved ones."

Asked if they are friends from Hollywood, she added: "No, not industry friends. Totally separate."

But one famous friend the 'Mean Girls' star knows she can always turn to is screen legend Al Pacino.

She told America's Cosmopolitan magazine of the 82-year-old actor: "I actually have asked him for a lot of advice for a lot of things, especially work-wise and just life-wise, just because he’s a great person to talk to.

"He always says, 'Focus on your craft when it comes to your work.' And I think that’s really important. Don’t let other outside things blur your vision."

These days, Lindsay and her husband live in Dubai and she has adopted a low-key lifestyle.

She said: "I cook a lot. I cook a lot of Italian. I do a lot of pastas. I do a lot of an Arabic dish called machboos. It’s chicken with rice and vegetables. I do a really good borscht soup.

"I also go to bed really early. 9:30."

Meanwhile the 'Just My Luck' actress thinks the young stars of today have it easier than she did in the early days of her own career because social media has given them a voice.

She explained: "When I first started out in the business, none of us had a say in how to control our own narrative. There were paparazzi pictures, and then people ran with it.

"So I think it’s really good that in this day and age, people can say who they are and who they want to be. And I admire and appreciate that. I’m a little jealous because I didn’t have that.

"But I think it moves really fast and I just try to keep up as best I can. And I check everything before I post it. I’ll send it to people. Because you have to."