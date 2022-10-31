Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul have yet to make any money from their alcohol venture.

The former 'Breaking Bad' co-stars launched their own mezcal, Dos Hombres, in 2019 but admitted they haven't seen any return on their investment, though they are confident they will profit eventually.

Aaron said: “We’re just keeping our heads down and doing the work. But of course this is a job, this is a business and we want to profit from it one day, but that has not happened yet.

“But we believe with every fibre of our being that that will 100% happen.”

The pair frequently put in 17-hour days travelling the country to promote the brand and meet with potential stockists, and are happy to continue to do so as part of their vision to make Dos Hombres the best-selling mezcal in the world.

Bryan said: “The common denominator for any successful business is putting in the hours, doing the hard work.

"There’s no substitute for that. Every businessperson who’s successful knows that. There’s no magic dust. We don’t look for it.”

And Aaron, 43, compared the work they do for the spirit to long days on the set of a TV show.

The 'Westworld' star explained to CNBC Make It: “It really is very similar. You’ve just got to go out and pound the pavement.

“The hours are ruthless when we’re doing these tours. I mean, I’m not exaggerating that we have these 17 hour days. It’s brutal, but we have a good time doing it.

“It’s important for Bryan and I, as founders of this company, that [our business partners] know that we are doing the work. We don’t want to just slap our names on something and let other people do the work.

“This is our baby, and we’re incredibly proud of our baby.”