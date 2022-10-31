Matthew Perry has received supportive texts from his ‘Friends’ co-stars.

The 53-year-old actor, who played Chandler Bing on the sitcom for its 10-season run from 1994 to 2004, battled for years to keep his drug and alcohol addiction secret from his fellow actors on the show but said he now hopes they read his autobiography ‘Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing’ about his fight to recover.

He added on Monday (31.10.22) on Good Morning America: “I’ve gotten some really nice texts from a few of them already and the book isn’t even out yet.”

Matthew added about the horror of recording the memoir, out on Tuesday (01.11.22), as an audiobook: “It was a gratifying experience to write the book, it all just poured out of me. It came easily to me to write it but then I had to read it for the Audible part of it and that was really hard.

“Reading and it sort of disassociating a bit... thinking, ‘God, what a terrible, hard life this guy has had and realising, I’m talking about myself.

“I felt very sorry for that person because I know what was going on in his head and it all had to be a secret. I was on a show that a lot of people were watching and trying not to have a lot of people know that.”

Matthew’s years of addictions saw him taking 55 Vicodin a day, washed down by a quarter bottle of vodka.

He underwent 15 surgeries to repair his burst colon, which exploded due to his years of drink and drug abuse.