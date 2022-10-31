Tim Roth’s late son Cormac said in his final Instagram message: “You don’t always get to choose your destiny.”

He also thanked his online followers for their support, told them to remember life is short and said you “don’t always get to choose your future” – while warning people to be an “undeniable force” that “lives and breathes” their passions.

Cormac, 25, died after a battle with stage three germ cell cancer.

The young composer and producer died on October 16 but his death was not announced by his family in a statement on Monday afternoon. (31.10.22)

In his last Instagram video posted on August 17, Cormac said: “All of you are so talented, and it blows me away what I see every day when I scroll through, it really does.

“What you guys make is incredible and just sink your teeth in and remember that life is short and you don't always get to choose your destiny and you don't always get to choose your future but be an undeniable force that lives and breathes the thing you claim that you love and that you are.

“And really do it, if it makes you happy, really do it. That’s all I got, and I love you.”

Cormac’s family said in a statement: “He was a wild and electric ball of energy and his spirit was filled with light and goodness.

“As wild as he was, Cormac was also the embodiment of kindness. A gentle soul who brought so much happiness and hope to those around him.

“The grief comes in waves, as do the tears and laughter, when we think of that beautiful boy across the 25 years and 10 months that we knew him.

“An irrepressible and joyful and wild and wonderful child. Only recently a man. We love him. We will carry him with us wherever we go.”

Cormac revealed in November 2021 he had been diagnosed with stage three germ cell cancer but despite his illness, he vowed to keep working and to retain his “will to survive”.

The musician is survived by brother Hunter and half-sibling Jack, his ‘Reservoir Dogs’ actor dad’s eldest child with Lori Baker.