The Duke of Sussex will reportedly address the death of Queen Elizabeth in his upcoming memoir.

Prince Harry’s autobiography ‘SPARE’, due out January 10, is thought to have largely been finished before his grandmother’s passing in September.

But PEOPLE is reporting the royal, 38, will “touch on” the death, in passages believed to have been added after she died at home in Balmoral on September 8.

It said: “Although the Duke of Sussex’s upcoming memoir ‘SPARE’ was largely written before Queen Elizabeth died, he will acknowledge her death in the memoir.

“The book's release date – which was scheduled for late this year – was delayed in the wake of the Queen’s death.”

Harry and his wife the Duchess of Sussex, 41, were in Europe when his grandmother died aged 96, but returned to the UK for her state funeral.

In his statement paying tribute to his grandmother shortly after her death, Harry praised her “sound advice” and “infectious smile” and hailed her as a “guiding compass”.

He said: “In celebrating the life of my grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen – and in mourning her loss – we are all reminded of the guiding compass she was to so many in her commitment to service and duty.

“She was globally admired and respected. Her unwavering grace and dignity remained true throughout her life and now her everlasting legacy.

“Let us echo the words she spoke after the passing of her husband, Prince Philip, words which can bring comfort to all of us now: ‘Life, of course, consists of final partings as well as first meetings.’

“Granny, while this final parting brings us great sadness, I am forever grateful for all of our first meetings – from my earliest childhood memories with you, to meeting you for the first time as my Commander-in-Chief, to the first moment you met my darling wife and hugged your beloved great-grandchildren.

“I cherish these times shared with you, and the many other special moments in between. You are already sorely missed, not just by us, but by the world over. And as it comes to first meetings, we now honour my father in his new role as King Charles III.

“Thank you for your commitment to service. Thank you for your sound advice. Thank you for your infectious smile.

“We, too, smile knowing that you and grandpa are reunited now, and both together in peace.”