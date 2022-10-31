Kanye West says he has felt like he was being “teamed up on” by Jewish executives.

The rapper, 45, made the statement while showing photographers a spreadsheet on his phone he said contained the names of Jewish executives in major positions of power in the media.

According to the Daily Mail, he told paparazzi: “I didn't realise that it was Anti-semitic to say, ‘Hey, you know, I have a Jewish attorney, I have a Jewish record label, I have a Jewish contractor.’”

He was also said to have read out a definition of the term antisemitism and said the Jewish power-players on his phone were marked in red.

Kanye also claimed to have “had experiences (with Jewish executives) where it felt like I was being teamed up on”.

He reportedly went on to list companies where Jewish people work at executive levels, including Disney, Paramount, USA Today, and the Los Angeles Times.

In a two-and-a-half-hour chat with podcast presenter and Jewish Russian-American computer scientist Lex Fridman, Kanye repeatedly defended his previous anti-Semitic outbursts, saying Jews “control the media” and that they were to blame for his mental health issues.

He added about how abortion was a modern “Holocaust”: “We are still in the Holocaust. A Jewish friend of mine said, ‘Go visit the Holocaust Museum,’ and my response was, ‘Let's visit our Holocaust Museum: Planned Parenthood.’

“Fifty percent today of... black people’s deaths today is abortion. It’s not racism; that’s too wide of a term. “It's genocide and population control that black people are in today in America, that is promoted by the music and the media that black people make, that Jewish record labels get paid off of.”